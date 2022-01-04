Alessandra Ambrosio Heads to the Beach in Sheer Cover Up, Straw Hat & Black Thong Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Alessandra Ambrosio is kicking off the new year with sand and sunny skies. On Monday, the 40-year-old model hit the beach, while visiting her home country. Ambrosio has been in Brazil with friends.

Alessandra Ambrosio looks chic as she hits the beach after a speedboat ride in her native Brazil on Monday, January 3, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

For the outing, the fashion model and designer donned a sheer taupe sarong that was complete with subtle white stars printed throughout. Her cover up made her black bikini slightly visible.

Ambrosio accessorized her look with brown sunglasses and several multicolored beaded bracelets. The television personality tied her beach outfit together with a wide-brimmed straw sunhat, which matched her straw handbag perfectly. The supersize tote was decorated with a magnified design of an eye. Surrounding it were black exclamation point accents. Hanging from one of the bag’s dusty pink straps was a trio of hot pink pom pom’s attached to a beaded chain.

Alessandra Ambrosio hits the beach in sheer cover up, straw hat, tote bag and black thong flip flops on Monday, January 3, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it came down to the shoes, the statuesque beauty opted for a pair of black thong flip flops, which she carried in her hand as she trekked the beach.

Ambrosio’s personal style consists of activewear and boho-chic pieces. She loves to wear eye-catching bodysuits, printed separates, sharp suiting, flowy tops and edgy dresses on the daily. As for footwear, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel will likely step out in trendy shoes like square-toe mules, classic loafers, thong sandals, knee-high boots and sleek sneakers.

