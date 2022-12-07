Hilaria Baldwin Goes Red in Flouncy Minidress & Rose Gold Pumps at Ripple of Hope Award With Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin attended the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala with her husband, Alec Baldwin, in New York. Alec hosted the event last night, which also featured Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as guests.

To the gala, Hilaria donned a bright red dress from Joy Cioci. Her minidress featured thin spaghetti straps, a flouncy skirt and a corset bodice. The dress also featured a detachable floral appliqué surrounding the scoop neckline.

Baldwin attends the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in NYC on Dec. 6. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Hilaria tied her hair back and added simple accessories including stud earrings, a few rings and bracelets on each wrist.

The podcast host added a pair of shiny metallic heels to complete her look. She wore rose gold pointed-toe pumps, adding to the festiveness of her outfit. Her shoes featured a thin heel that reached at least 4 inches.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in NYC on Dec. 6. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Alec donned a dark gray suit to the event worn with a light blue button-down shirt and a brown tie. He added black leather dress shoes to his outfit.

The Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award honors leaders in government, advocacy, business and entertainment who work toward social change, justice, equity and human rights. This year’s event, held in New York City, honored Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Fran Baker, Brian Moynihan, Michael Polsky, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Bill Russell to name a few.

