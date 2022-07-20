Alana Hadid and Emily Perlstein Share Their Love of Family, Styling Tips and More at La Detresse’s Summer Trip Launch

Alana Hadid and Emily Perlstein brought the best of summer to New York, toasting the new season — and their new La Detresse collection, Summer Trip — at Dante Seaport last weekend. The event found Chloe Cherry, Timo Weiland, Hadid’s supermodel sister Bella and more mingling and sipping cocktails from Belvedere Vodka, Rosaluna and Martini & Rossi.

The new collection, according to Hadid and Perlstein, is meant to be mixed and matched. The duo designed the neon-packed pieces with optimism in mind, inspired by capsule travel wardrobes and reuniting with loved ones. Giving the line a personal touch are each pieces’ names, titled after family members and friends. The collection, which retails from $150-$435, is currently live on their website.

“It really was an ode to be able to leave and travel, enjoy life and explore again,” Perlstein exclusively told Footwear News. “It’s an ode to everyone that has supported us.”

Alana Hadid, Emily Perlstein and Bella Hadid attend La Detresse’s Summer Trip celebration at Dante Seaport in New York City on July 14, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Hadid wholeheartedly agreed, citing community and support as essential for La Detresse at the star-studded event.

“Family is everything to me,” shared Hadid. “My mom is here, my sister is here, my friends from high school are here. I have so much support, and I feel like that is what props me up and keep me going when I’m doing a collection.”

Alana and Bella Hadid attend La Detresse’s Summer Trip celebration at Dante Seaport in New York City on July 14, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

When it comes to styling the Summer Trip collection, Hadid and Perlstein envision shoppers pairing pieces with any shoes imaginable — also proven from their respective footwear at the event, cowboy boots and block-heeled sandals. The pair hope customers will be inspired by their designs’ easygoing nature and communal social media to wear pieces however they choose.

“I think our Instagram is very interactive, and we really love and always encourage it. I know people might feel self-indulgent tagging themselves in something, but truly, we really do want to see how our customers are styling things,” Perlstein revealed. “It’s really cool to show all these ways people are styling outfits and showing different options.”

Chloe Cherry attends La Detresse’s Summer Trip celebration at Dante Seaport in New York City on July 14, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The line’s free-spirited feeling was evident at the party itself, where guests mingled long after the bar closed — including Cherry, simultaneously celebrating her new Urban Decay campaign.

“I really like what she does, and I just really wanted to see her in-person because I thought her brand was so cool,” the Euphoria star gushed after meeting Hadid at the occasion.

