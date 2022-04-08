Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Borrows Kourtney Kardashian’s Dress With Silver Heels for ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere

Alabama Barker dug through Kourtney Kardashian’s closet for her latest look.

Travis Barker’s daughter attended the premiere of “The Kardashians” alongside her dad and new stepmom on Thursday night in Los Angeles. The Hulu series, which comes after the end of their long-running E! series, chronicles the next chapter of one of the entertainment industry’s most influential families.

To the event, Alabama wore a black dress from Kourtney’s closet. The Dolce & Gabbana black midi dress featured a strapless neckline as well as a lace-up design. Kourtney wore the dress in 2019 while appearing at “Watch What Live Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” Alabama added silver rings, hoop earrings, a necklace and bracelets. The 16-year-old wore her sunny blond hair down in undone curls. She also added a jeweled Prada bag to the look for some extra sparkle, which retails for $1,950.

Alabama added silver platform sandals to finish off her ensemble, and accessorized with an anklet. Her heels featured multiple shiny metallic straps across the upper as well as a thick platform sole and a stiletto heel totaling around 5 inches. The height-defying silhouette has become a go-to for many stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Camila Mendes, Paris Jackson, Chloe Bailey, Ciara and Britney Spears.

A closer look at Barker’s heels. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

Later on in the night, Alabama hit the popular LA restaurant Craig’s. She wore the same dress as to the premiere to dinner, but added a black furry coat on top for extra warmth.

Alabama Barker on her way to Craig’s on April 7. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

See more stars at the Hulu premiere of ‘The Kardashians.’