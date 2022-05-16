Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Barker Goes Sporty-Chic for PrettyLittleThing in Varsity Jacket With Fuzzy Bear Slippers

Alabama Barker displayed her spin on athleisure style on Sunday with a series of Instagram photos. The daughter of Travis Barker was showing off her latest PrettyLittleThing outfit. She made her debut as brand ambassador for the UK-based fashion company just last month.

Barker tends to favor ultra-trendy pieces with an edgy flare, making her the perfect face of PrettyLittleThing, a brand noted for a similar aesthetic.

In her post, which she captioned, “You can’t compete where you can’t compare. @prettylittlething,” Alabama paired a green and cream satin varsity jacket with cream leggings. The jacket featured cream sleeves, striped cuffs and “Los Angeles” embroidered onto the back. Her leggings appeared to be high-waisted with a ribbed texture and matched the off-white color of her coat.

The 16-year-old added hoop earrings to the athleisure look. She also coordinated with adorable white fuzzy bear slippers, showing off a bit of her youthful style.

Her post came the same day that her father legally married reality TV star and businesswoman Kourtney Kardashian. The couple exchanged vows on the steps of a courthouse on Anacapa Street in downtown Santa Barbara, Calif., on Sunday after having an unofficial wedding last month at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards.

