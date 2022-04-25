Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Barker Models Debut PrettyLittleThing Collection in New Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Alabama Barker may be only 16-years-old, but she has inherited her father Travis Barker’s passion for projects. Case in point: Alabama is the newest ambassador for PrettyLittleThing, partnering with the popular fast fashion brand on a curated selection of her favorite pieces. On a video posted to the PrettyLittleThing Instagram account, the Gen Z style star recently gave fans a sneak peek into her first photoshoot with the affordable British label.

In the behind-the-scenes video, Alabama posed in the outdoor garden of a bubblegum pink house, pretending to trim heart-shaped topiaries and leaning on a boxy TV in a retro-inspired living room. The young model posed in trendy PrettyLittleThing pieces, which she said were “giving life,” while in full glam with her bright blond hair in loose waves.

Some of the teen’s featured pieces include a pink knit mini dress, oversized orange sunglasses, a mint-and-lavender mini bag, a denim micro-mini, and more. Though no shoes are included in the edit in Alabama’s tagged items on the site, the shoes she wore in the shoot include a pair of white lace-up knee boots, croc print stiletto boots in lime and light blue, a pair of chunky white mules, and two-strap hot pink slides.

Alabama first announced she would be a PrettyLittleThing brand ambassador on April 9 via her Instagram. Her famous father commented on the post with a supportive, “Let’s goooooo.” Alabama is known for her so-called “baddie” fashion sense, favoring ultra-trendy pieces with an edgy flare, making her the perfect face of PrettyLittleThing, a brand noted for a similar aesthetic.

