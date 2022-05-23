Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Barker Celebrates in Romantic Tulle Dress & Red Sandals at Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding in Portofino, Italy

Alabama Barker celebrated love in Portofino at Kourtney Kardashian and her father Travis Barker’s Italian wedding over the weekend in a lavish rented-out castle on the Italian coast.

Many guests at the wedding wore Dolce & Gabbana, including Kourtney, whose wedding look featured a massive veil and a short, sheer dress. Many family members were in attendance, including the Kardashian-Jenners and Barker’s children.

Barker wore a tulle mini dress to her dad’s big day, taking a snapshot of the outfit to post to Instagram on Saturday. The post sees Barker before a sprawling cityscape while the caption reads, “Found love in Portofino.”

The drummer’s daughter slipped on the sheer tulle dress, the neckline open and rounded thanks to the off-the-shoulder style. The sleeve detailing, much like the rest of the gown, is made up of gathered tulle that gives way to more ruching on the skirt.

The dress is an eggshell hue and is dotted with red, white and black flowers all along the front. The ruching gives the dress shape and dimension while the off-the-shoulder moment widens the neckline, changing the silhouette.

The shoes barely make it into the picture. From what can be seen, the shoes look to be strappy red sandals. The heel itself isn’t pictured, so the style of the shoe and heel height is out of the question. A red heel like these mimics the red in the flowers on her dress or even the one in Barker’s hair.

A strappy sandal is a great way to lean into summer trends while opting for a practical, breathable shoe. While it seems the 16-year-old star didn’t actually find love in Portofino, it looks like her dad might have.

Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding has been one of the most lavish of the Kardashian clan’s. Held in Italy and sponsored by Dolce and Gabbana, the three-day-long affair included a welcome dinner at Ristorante Puny and an afternoon boating trip. Ultimately, it culminated in a ceremony at Portofino villa L’Olivetta and a reception at castle Castello Brown overlooking the Portofino harbor, with numerous guests that included the full Kardashian and Jenner families, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Prior to their wedding, Barker proposed to Kardashian on October 17, 2021 at the shoreline of the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel; the duo also held a “practice wedding” in Las Vegas in April, and were legally married in the United States in Santa Barbara in May.