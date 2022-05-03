Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Barker Upgrades Her Y2K-Inspired Jumpsuit With Square-Toe Sandals With Jordyn Woods for Dinner

Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama Barker and her friend Jordyn Woods went for a night out on Monday to Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif.

Alabama Barker out in West Hollywood. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

Barker wore what looked like a Y2K-inspired jumpsuit in orange, yellow and brown. The outfit had a pronounced high collar and lengthy, slightly bell-shaped bottoms. The look seems to be made out of stretchy fabric, good enough to walk the streets and most certainly to eat.

The PrettyLittleThing ambassador coordinated with a shiny leather trench with a textured finish. The social media star slung a black purse over her shoulder that was studded with gold hardware. The bag added an edge to the ensemble thanks to the gold embellishments and leather exterior.

The outfit is vibrant and fun, amped up with funky patterns and textures. She was joined alongside Jordyn Woods, who wore a red and black Marine Serre jumpsuit with a red crescent moon pattern, a staple motif of the brand. Woods teamed it with boots.

Alabama Barker out in West Hollywood. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

For footwear, Barker chose a square-toed heel sandal. The shoes are hard to see, barely peeking out from under the hem of the flared pant legs. Square toes have become a trend recently for their striking geometric shape.

