Ajla Tomljanović Wears Chic Original Penguin Tennis Dress at U.S. Open

Ajla Tomljanović is set to face Serena Williams in round three of the U.S. Open, further to beating Evgeniya Rodina in an intense match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City on Wednesday night.

Against Rodina, the Australian player wore a brilliantly printed tennis dress and bright blue visor as she claimed the win. Tomljanović wore a blue and purple design from Original Penguin, one of her ATP sponsors. The dress reached about mid-thigh, with spandex underneath for movability and breathability wear. With a tank top cut, the dress flared out from her waist. Her visor was also Original Penguin, tying the bright blue into the printed color on her dress.

Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia returns a shot against Evgeniya Rodina in their Women’s Singles Second Round match on Day Three of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. CREDIT: Getty Images

For her racket and shoes, the tennis star opted for one of her other sponsors, Wilson. She chose a classic logo-string-printed racket and white tennis shoes with a green sole from the brand. The white shoes tied into the pops of white in her dress, while she wore black wristbands for contrast.

The Australian ace will face Williams on Friday, a match that is highly anticipated as it marks the last Grand Slam of Williams’s career.

Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia returns a shot against Evgeniya Rodina in their Women’s Singles Second Round match on Day Three of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. CREDIT: Getty Images

The U.S. Open is the final 2022 Grand Slam tennis tournament, held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Running from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11, the tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus. 128 players will be competing in this year’s competition, including Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit. The event also draws a range of celebrity guests; so far, this year’s has included Queen Latifah, Rebel Wilson, Lindsey Vonn, Hugh Jackman and Bella Hadid.

