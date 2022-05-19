Aishwarya Rai Sparkles in Pink Waterfall Sequins Dress & Sandals at Cannes L’Oréal Paris Anniversary Dinner

Aishwarya Rai was pretty in pink while attending the L’Oréal Paris anniversary dinner during Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. The Indian actress has been a brand ambassador for L’Oréal for over twelve years.

Rai had all eyes on her as she posed for photos in a sparkling ombré gown. The “Last Legion” star shined in a form-fitting sequin dress. The glittery garment had a plunging sweetheart neckline. The top of the shimmery number featured a light pink bodice, while the latter part was adorned with magenta sequins that flowed into a dramatic train.

Aishwarya Rai attends L’Oréal Paris anniversary dinner during Cannes Film Festival in France on May 18, 2022. CREDIT: Venezia2020/IPA / SplashNews.com

Aishwarya Rai at a L’Oréal Paris anniversary dinner during Cannes Film Festival in France on May 18, 2022. CREDIT: Venezia2020/IPA / SplashNews.com

To place more emphasis on her look, Rai styled her straight and kept her makeup game on point with sharp winged eyeliner and tinted pink lips. The hem on her dress gave a peak at her footwear choice, which appeared to be platform sandals. The sole of the silhouette matched her gown perfectly.

Rai’s latest look comes a few hours after she took over the red carpet at the “Top Gun: Maverick” premiere. The Miss Word pageant winner brought drama to the screening by stepping out in a black ballgown by Dolce & Gabbana. The dress certainly made a statement as it included 3D flowers that draped on one shoulder and on the side.

Aishwarya Rai on the red carpet at the “Top Gun: Maverick” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which runs May 17-28, will see a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties have been banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival will host more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” will be shown. Additionally, the prestigious Palm d’Or award, the Festival’s highest prize, will be judged by a jury led by actor Vincent Lindon.

