Adriana Lima Announces She’s Pregnant With Third Baby Through First-Ever TikTok

Adriana Lima is pregnant with her third baby.

The Brazilian model, 40, shared a TikTok video today that showed off the great news. The video starts with Lima showing how her boyfriend, Andre Lemmers, likes to scare her with jump pranks in a variety of places. As a funny, and good form of payback, Lima shows Lemmers her positive pregnancy test, which makes his eyes grow in size. The cute video ends with Lima showing off her ultrasound accompanied by her baby’s heartbeat.

This is Lima’s third baby behind Valentina Lima Jarić, 12, and Sienna Lima Jarić, 9, both from her previous marriage to former Serbian professional basketball player Marko Jarić.

The famous Victoria’s Secret model was a brand ambassador for Puma in 2018, joining the likes of Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez. And she also designed shoes for the sportswear giant.

“This year, about a month ago, I became one of the designers also for Puma,” Lima told FN in 2019. “It’s incredible to be on the other side as a creative. To me, designing shoes was a pleasure; I’m at the gym six times a week, so when you’re working out and trying different exercises you understand what’s missing and what you can add to a line of clothes and shoes.”

In Lima’s first collection with the brand, she created boxing-inspired pieces with a touch of streetwear style vibe, including three different colorways of the Shatter XT sneakers.

“We created these three different boxing shoes now and they’re incredible for intensive-type workouts,” said Lima. “Your ankles are completely protected, and [the sneakers] are super lightweight and also fashionable for outside the gym.”

