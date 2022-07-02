Adele Goes Viral Glamorously Twerking in Couture Dress & Socks at Hyde Park Concert in London

Adele looked like she stepped back in time as she channeled Old Hollywood glamour for her concert at Hyde Park in London on July 1. The singer wore a Schiaparelli Haute Couture floor-length gown that commanded attention. The dress featured a velvet jacket with a halter neck detail and long sleeves, leaving her shoulders and neck bare.

Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park on July 1, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Adele proved the silhouette offered plenty of movement; in a viral Twitter video she was seen twerking onstage (seen here) during one of her songs.

There was a gold belt wrapped around her waist, as the velvet fabric draped over each other before revealing the glimmering end of her skirt, which was completed with chiffon fabric and black sequins.

The dress had layer upon layer of glamour, and on Adele, it looks more than just elegant. Black and gold have always been a sophisticated combo, and she used it to maximum effect. Adele’s gold accessories highlighted the black in a field of ways. She wore a pair of large gold earrings with pearl-embellished points that were shaped like the sun. The Grammy winner boosted the theme with a squared gold ring perched upon her left hand.

Adele’s updo hairstyle is another nod to Old Hollywood as the framing of her baby hairs complemented her thick winged eyes and sultry lip color. Her makeup took some inspiration from the ’50s and ’60s.

Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park on July 1, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

With a floor-length dress, it could be difficult to wear heels as there’s a need of extra caution to avoid possibly tripping, especially during performances. Adele Wore That, an Instagram account that chronicles her style, shared images showing she opted to not wear shoes, choosing a pair of ribbed black socks instead, which she revealed to the audience during the show

