Adele Pole Dances in a Suit & Gold Pumps for a Night Out in London

Adele knows how to show off her playful side. The “Easy on Me” singer was spotted at Heaven nightclub in London Friday night and made headlines for playfully swinging around a stripper pole and dancing.

For the outfit, she donned a tan suit that featured a wrap-around effect for a refined and tailored appearance. The jacket had slashed sleeves and an oversized look. On the lower half, she wore a pair of flowy trousers in the same tan color that had a lot of movement and body while she danced. She accessorized with dainty jewelry for a little bit of sparkle for her fun evening.

Adele playfully grabs a stripper pole and dances at Heaven nightclub in London on Feb. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Max Carren/@celebratory87/Mega

To ground everything, Adele wore a pair of black pointed-toe pumps that incorporated a gold metallic touch on the front of the shoes. The heels had a height of approximately three inches and tied in nicely with her intricate suit.

When it comes to Adele’s essential style, she wears elegant and classic garments that place an emphasis on precise fits. Recently, just before the release of her “30” album, Adele sat down with Oprah in a white flowy suit that showed her knack for tailored pieces. And more recently, we saw Adele don a beautiful black Armani Prive gown for the 2022 Brit Awards that showed her penchant for statement-making glamour looks.

When she does grace red carpets and stages, she wears creations from brands like Givenchy, Valentino and Schiaparelli.

