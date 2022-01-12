Adele Looks Timeless in These Ultra-Glam Looks for ‘Oh My God’ Music Video

Oh my god, Adele’s newest music video is here.

The “30” musician dropped her latest music video for her song “Oh My God” on Wednesday. The singer teased the video on Saturday when she posted a photo to her Instagram in a custom Vivienne Westwood gown. The deep red satin dress featured an off-the-shoulder look. She also wore Cartier jewelry, including earrings, rings and a dramatic necklace. She held an apple in the post, giving serious Snow White vibes and driving fans crazy.

The black-and-white music video, directed by Sam Brown, opens with a spotlight on a chair with an apple placed on top of it. The scene turns to Adele, surrounded by chairs, as she begins to sing the opening line.

The 15-time Grammy winner wore an array of classic yet glam looks in the black-and-white video. One outfit she wore consisted of black trousers and a polka dot blouse with dramatic sleeves, paired with black Matilda Polka Dot Slingback Tulle Heels by Bella Belle. In another scene, Adele wore a floor-length A-line dress with a floral skirt and a white cape, paired with black gloves. Later on in the video, she is seen in the Vivienne Westwood look from the teaser photo.

When it comes to her personal style, the “Easy On Me” singer has luxury taste. Her footwear collection includes pieces from Gianvito Rossi, Chrisitan Louboutin and Chanel. When it’s not high-tag labels, you can also find Adele in affordable styles like from pumps from Aldo and sneakers courtesy of Converse and Nike.

