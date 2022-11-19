Adele Finally Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency After 9 Month Delay in Cascading Black Velvet Gown

After nearly a year-long delay, Adele kicked off her highly-anticipated “Weekends with Adele” residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas Friday night. Boasting a 20 song setlist and extravagant visuals, the “Someone Like You” songstress had her work cut out for her. Putting on a show, the British singer set foot on stage in a glamorous floor-length gown and hidden footwear.

Adele performs onstage during the “Weekends with Adele” Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Getty Images for AD

Going for drama, Adele’s look was comprised of an off-the-shoulder black velvet gown with a cascading skirt. The garment also featured short sleeves and a silky sash that hung low on the waist that was embellished with golden and crystalized brooch. The Grammy Award-winner wore bedazzled eye-catching gold jewelry and styled her mid-length blond locks in voluminous old Hollywood-esque waves.

Adele chose comfort and went barefoot for the occasion. When she is wearing shoes however, the “Easy On Me” singer has luxury taste. Her footwear collection includes pieces from Gianvito Rossi, Chrisitan Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik, and Chanel. When it’s not high-tag labels, you can also find Adele in affordable styles like from pumps from Aldo and comfortable sneakers courtesy of Converse and Nike.

Adele performs onstage during the “Weekends with Adele” Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Getty Images for AD

The songwriter’s five month Las Vegas residency has finally kicked off after she had to cancel her residency on the strip at Caesers Palace due to Covid restraints. In a tearful video, Adele explained that the cancellation came about because of the pandemic, while some sources also say the cancellation came after a disagreement over set design.

The news left thousands of fans wondering what to do, the cancellation coming 24 hours before the singer was set to step on stage. Adele’s first show back had the star tearfully thanking the crowd before professing that the cancellation, “was the worst feeling I’ve ever had, but the best decision I ever made.”

Adele performs onstage during the “Weekends with Adele” Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Getty Images for AD

