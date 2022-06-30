Adele Stuns in Gothic-Chic Dress & Manolo Blahnik Pumps With Boyfriend Rich Paul at Kevin Love’s Wedding

Adele recently stepped out for a stylish wedding date night with her partner Rich Paul, choosing an elegant black tulle gown for the occasion. The gothic-chic look fit the opulence and grandeur of the star-studded wedding’s location—the historic New York Public Library over the weekend.

The 34-year-old singer and her boyfriend attended the wedding of model Kate Bock and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love on June 25. Her partner Rich Paul is an in-demand sports agent representing some of the biggest basketball stars in the industry. Adele and Paul were pictured with LeBron James, who Paul represents, and Savannah James at one point in the night, posing inside the New York Public Library venue.

Adele was pictured wearing a black Alexander McQueen gown with tulle overlay and elegant tulle drape sleeves. The draped dress featured a corseted bodice with a thigh-high slit, which helped show off the star’s understated black pumps by Manolo Blahnik.

Rich Paul, Adele, Savannah James and LeBron James pose during Kevin Love and Kate Bock’s wedding at the New York Public Library on June 25. CREDIT: ALLAN ZEPEDA

Adele carried a black handbag, going free of any noticeable jewelry. The star wore her blond locks in a curled Old Hollywood style, wearing a makeup look featuring a charcoal-rimmed cat-eye and a nude lip.

The wedding, which was a Gatsby-inspired event with a black and white dress code, took place at the New York Public Library. Rich Paul and Lebron James both sported designer tuxes while Savannah James also wore a tulle overlay gown designed by Alexandre Vauthier to the wedding.

