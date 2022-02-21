Adele Wore a Bold Alaïa Look to the NBA All-Star Game With Boyfriend Rich Paul Amid Engagement Rumors

Adele at the The BRIT Awards 2022 on Feb. 08, 2022.

Adele and her sports agent boyfriend, Rich Paul, made a stylish appearance at the star-studded NBA All-Star game on Sunday night in Cleveland, Ohio, where Lebron James’ team beat Kevin Durant’s by just three points.

The “I Drink Wine” songstress sat courtside in a luxurious leopard-print coat and matching high-neck knit dress courtesy of Alaïa. She grounded the head-turning look with a pair of sleek black suede sock-style boots Manolo Blahnik. The style, which will set you back $1,375, features a slip-on design with a form-fitting elasticated upper, an almond toe and flared high heel.

Adele sits courtside next to fellow iconic singer Mary J. Blige at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Feb. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Charles Krupa for AP

Also available in beige and burgundy colorways, the “Pamfilo” boot, which the Grammy-winning artist paired with semi-sheer black tights, hits just below the knee.

It’s been a busy month for the “Easy On Me” singer, who recently made headlines for giving fans a playful impromptu pole dance at a nightclub event in London. She also performed at the Brit Awards, where she picked up multiple awards and showed off what some have been speculating is an engagement ring. However, the sparkler was noticeably missing at last night’s game.

Also sitting courtside was Mary J. Blige, who Adele sat next to, Jennifer Hudson, Vanessa Bryant and Megan Fox and her fiancée Machine Gun Kelly.

CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

To Buy: Manolo Blahnik Pamfilo Boot, $1,375; net-a-porter.com

