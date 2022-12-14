Addison Rae Embraces World Cup Season in Brazilian Jersey With Neymar Jr.’s Number & Adidas Samba Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Addison Rae paid tribute to Brazilian soccer player Neymar Jr. with her latest outfit, right on time for the FIFA World Cup season, which ends on Dec. 18. The social media personality was spotted getting into her car in Los Angeles yesterday while wearing the yellow and green jersey from Brazil’s team.

Rae’s jersey featured Neymar’s number 10. Her tribute to the soccer player came a week after Brazil got eliminated from the World Cup after being defeated by Croatia on penalties.

Addison Rae out during World Cup wearing a Brazilian jersey in Los Angeles on Dec. 13, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityFinder / SplashNews.

Rae sported her sunglasses atop her head and carried a pair of jeans over her shoulder. The star further accessorized her outfit with a black nylon Prada bag feat a silver logo and wore her hair down and parted in the middle. Rae went barefaced and rounded out her outfit with pink tie-dye socks.

Related Gianfranco D'Attis to Join Prada Brand as CEO Addison Rae Wears Vintage Thierry Mugler Blazer With Pointy Pumps at THR's Women in Entertainment Gala Prada Group Sets Management Succession Plan

Addison Rae out during World Cup wearing a Brazilian jersey in Los Angeles on Dec. 13, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityFinder / SplashNews.

While traversing the streets of Los Angeles, Rae laced up a classic pair of Adidas Samba low-top sneakers in black with recognizable serrated white side stripes. The low-top footwear features gum rubber outsoles and with black leather uppers and a sleek elongated lace-up silhouette. The Samba style has dominated indoor soccer thanks to its lightweight EVA midsole that offers a better response on indoor surfaces.

Addison Rae out during World Cup wearing a Brazilian jersey in Los Angeles on Dec. 13, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityFinder / SplashNews.

Rae’s personal style is often casual, frequently including sweatpants, pajama pants, leggings and sweatshirts. She also typically reaches for sneakers, including styles from Reebok, Nike and Converse. When dressing up, Rae can be spotted in colorful mules and pumps by Saint Laurent, Kat Maconie, Roberto Cavalli and other top brands. However, she’s no stranger to budget-friendly silhouettes, also wearing styles from affordable brands like Imagine by Vince Camuto and Aldo.

In a similar fashion, Rae hit the gym dressed in a sleekly sporty two-piece outfit by Alo Yoga. Her silk-textured dark brown sports bra, complete with matching bike shorts, created a streamlined ensemble. The young fashionista paired the monochrome set with grey athletic Asics sneakers.

PHOTOS: Discover Addison Rae’s boldest style moments since rising to fame in the gallery.