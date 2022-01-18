Addison Rae Goes Comfy-Chic in Sports Bra, Sweatpants and Reebok Sneakers for Workout

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Addison Rae was sporty-chic following her latest workout.
The TikTok star was spotted after working up a sweat in West Hollywood, Calif., on Monday. She was wearing workout-friendly attire, including black baggy sweatpants and a black scoop neck sports bra. Brown camouflage print spandex peeked out from her sweats. She tied her hair into a ponytail underneath her black Balenciaga hat.
The “He’s All That” actress slipped into a pair of affordable sneakers for her outing. She wore white Club C 85 Reebok sneakers, which retail for $75 on the athletic brand’s website. The shoes feature a vintage look and green detailing that pops against the white leather.
When it comes to footwear, Rae’s comfortable shoes are just one of the many silhouettes in her everyday sneaker rotation. In addition to sharing a love for New Balance sneakers with friend Kourtney Kardashian, the Gen-Z style star is a major fan of one special silhouette from Nike in particular; the brand’s Air Force 1 sneaker, which first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for the younger generation. When it comes to more formal events, Rae goes for styles like stilettos, thong-toe heels and ankle-wrap designs. Some of the brands she wears include Mach & Mach, Giuseppe Zanotti, Versace and Le Silla.
On top of her shoe collection, the 21-year-old has started her own beauty line, Item Beauty, and starred in a recent campaign for American Eagle.
See Rae’s boldest looks over the years.
Add a pair of everyday white sneakers into your collection with these options.
Buy Now: Nike Blazer Low ’77 Sneaker, $85
Buy Now: Adidas Stan Smith Shoes, $100