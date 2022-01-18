Addison Rae Goes Comfy-Chic in Sports Bra, Sweatpants and Reebok Sneakers for Workout

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Addison Rae was sporty-chic following her latest workout.

The TikTok star was spotted after working up a sweat in West Hollywood, Calif., on Monday. She was wearing workout-friendly attire, including black baggy sweatpants and a black scoop neck sports bra. Brown camouflage print spandex peeked out from her sweats. She tied her hair into a ponytail underneath her black Balenciaga hat.

Addison Rae in LA on Jan. 17. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

The “He’s All That” actress slipped into a pair of affordable sneakers for her outing. She wore white Club C 85 Reebok sneakers, which retail for $75 on the athletic brand’s website. The shoes feature a vintage look and green detailing that pops against the white leather.

A closer look at Addison Rae’s sneakers. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Rae’s comfortable shoes are just one of the many silhouettes in her everyday sneaker rotation. In addition to sharing a love for New Balance sneakers with friend Kourtney Kardashian, the Gen-Z style star is a major fan of one special silhouette from Nike in particular; the brand’s Air Force 1 sneaker, which first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for the younger generation. When it comes to more formal events, Rae goes for styles like stilettos, thong-toe heels and ankle-wrap designs. Some of the brands she wears include Mach & Mach, Giuseppe Zanotti, Versace and Le Silla.

Addison Rae in LA on Jan. 17. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

On top of her shoe collection, the 21-year-old has started her own beauty line, Item Beauty, and starred in a recent campaign for American Eagle.

Add a pair of everyday white sneakers into your collection with these options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Nike Blazer Low ’77 Sneaker, $85

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Buy Now: Adidas Stan Smith Shoes, $100

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy Now: Universal Thread Brittin Sneakers, $25