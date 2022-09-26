Addison Rae Stays Cozy In Ugg Boots With Boy Shorts & Tank Top For Pilates Class

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Addison Rae served a monochromatic style moment complete with cozy fall footwear. The social media sensation was spotted leaving a pilates class in West Hollywood, Calif., today.

Although the fall season has officially started, Rae was dressed in lightweight separates for the workout session. Her outfit consisted of a cropped pullover shirt and black tank top. She complemented boy pieces with tiny low-rise boy shorts.

Addison Rae leaves a pilates class in West Hollywood, CA on September 26, 2022. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Sticking to a chill vibe, Rae accessorized with round glasses, dainty earrings and a thin necklace. The media personality opted for a fresh face with no makeup and kept her straight brunette tresses away from her face with a black headband.

When it came down to footwear, Rae slipped into Ugg’s Bailey Bow II boots. Crafted with soft sheepskin, this versatile boot incorporates a durable, lightweight sole to increase cushioning and traction. The silhouette also features black silky bows along the back for a sweet and feminine take.

A closer look at Addison Rae’s Ugg Bailey Bow II boots. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Rae gained traction on TikTok where she continues to post dance videos to the platform’s most popular audio recordings. She tries her hand at trends and makes collaboration videos with other users. The star has amassed over 88.4 million followers, and that number continues to grow by the day. When it comes to fashion, Rae has a casual aesthetic often stepping out in sweatpants, pajama pants, leggings and sweatshirts. As for footwear, she tends to gravitate towards sneakers from Nike, Reebok and Converse. For events, the social media personality loves colorful mules and pumps by Saint Laurent, Kat Maconie, Roberto Cavalli and other top brands.

