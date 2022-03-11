Addison Rae Hits Workout in Striped Tee, Leggings and Nike Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Addison Rae kept it casual at her latest workout.

The social media influencer headed out of her pilates class on Thursday in a comfy-casual look. She sported a black and white striped T-shirt paired with black leggings. She made a statement with her blue and white trucker hat, which read “I Love Real Life” across the front.

Addison Rae in LA on March 10. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Rae added a pair of classic kicks to her outfit. She wore white Nike Air Max sneakers post-workout. Her shoes featured white leather and mesh overlays, plus white laces and soles. You can find this style on Nike’s website retailing for $130.

A closer look at Addison’s sneakers. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Her outing comes just a day after the TikTok star announced her own 10-episode series on Snapchat, titled “Addison Rae Goes Home.” In the mobile phone friendly series, fans will get to see Rae leaving her busy life in Los Angeles for her home in Lafayette, La., where she attempts to reconnect and revisit her roots.

When it comes to fashion, Rae likes to keep it casual by stepping out in sweatpants, pajama pants, leggings and sweatshirts. As for footwear, she tends to gravitate towards sneakers from Nike, Reebok and Converse. For events, the social media personality loves colorful mules and pumps by Saint Laurent, Kat Maconie, Roberto Cavalli and other top brands.

