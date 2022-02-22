Addison Rae Looks Sporty for Workout Session in White Sports Bra, Baggy Sweatpants and Ugg Slippers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Addison Rae is kicking off the week strong. On Monday, the TikTok dancer was spotted leaving the gym on Sunset Plaza in LA. Rae tried to keep a low profile as she covered her face while walking through the parking lot to get her car.

The “He’s All That” actress has been sticking to a cozy aesthetic for her workouts. Rae’s attire consisted of a white sports and black baggy sweatpants.

Addison Rae spotted on Sunset Plaza in West Hollywood, CA on February 21, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

She slicked her blond and brunette locs back into a bun and opted for minimal accessories. On her feet was a pair of black Ugg Coquette Slippers. The classic silhouette features soft sheepskin and a lightweight sole that travels both indoors and outdoors with ease, making it easy to pair with athletic-wear and casual daytime ensembles. The Ugg Coquette slipper is available in a variety of colors and retails for $120.

Addison Rae leaves the gym on Sunset Plaza in West Hollywood, CA on February 21, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Slippers like Rae’s are a top choice for off-duty footwear, as they can be worn indoors and outdoors with casual outfits. In addition to the influencer, stars like Hilary Duff, Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have been seen in comfy slides by Prada, Jimmy Choo and Fendi in recent weeks.

When it comes to fashion, Rae likes to keep it casual by stepping out in sweatpants, pajama pants, leggings and sweatshirts. As for footwear, she tends to gravitate towards sneakers from Nike, Reebok and Converse. For events, the social media personality loves colorful mules and pumps by Saint Laurent, Kat Maconie, Roberto Cavalli and other top brands.

