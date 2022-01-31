Addison Rae Takes Her Pajamas Style to Pilates Class in Sports Bra, Lounge Pants & Ugg Slippers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Addison Rae has been staying cozy and sticking to her 2022 fitness goals. The 21-year-old social media personality was all smiles on Saturday as she headed to a Pilates class in West Hollywood, Calif., on Saturday.

Addison Rae heads to a pilates class in West Hollywood, CA on January 29, 2022. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For the outing, Rae wore a black sports bra with high-waisted plaid pajama pants. She paired her look with an oversized black bomber jacket and a medium size handbag. She accessorized her comfy look with large square framed sunglasses and several gold necklaces and a diamond ring. Another noticeable accessory was a blue smiley face sticker that she wore on her forehead.

Addison Rae heads to a pilates class in sports bra, high-waist pajama pants and Ugg slippers on January 29, 2022. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The TikTok star finished off her look with a pair of black Ugg Coquette slippers. The classic slipper features soft sheepskin and a lightweight sole that travels both indoors and outdoors with ease, making it easy to pair with athletic-wear and casual daytime ensembles. The Ugg Coquette slipper is available in a variety of colors and retails for $120.

Related Vanessa Hudgens Twins in Purple Lounge Set With Fuzzy Ugg Slippers Addison Rae Keeps It Comfy After Pilates in Distressed Sweatshirt, Lounge Pants & Converse Sneakers Choreographer Parris Goebel Dances In the Rain for Ugg's Newest Launch

As of lately, the “He’s All That” actress has been maintaining a sporty-chic aesthetic. Last week, she was spotted out in another all-black outfit that consisted of Girls Girls Oversized Distressed Sweatshirt by R13. Rae paired the distressed crewneck with loose wide-leg pants and pulled her brunette locs back into a high bun. On her feet was pair of Low-Top Converse Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers.

When it comes to footwear, Rae tends to stick to timeless silhouettes and trendy heels. She favors Nike Air Force 1s and New Balance sneakers. For formal events, she tends to gravitate towards stilettos, thong-toe sandals and ankle-wrap designs from Mach & Mach, Giuseppe Zanotti, Versace and Le Silla.

Click through the gallery to see Rae’s boldest looks over the years.

Shop the Ugg Coquette Slipper below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Ugg Coquette Slipper, $120; zappos.com.