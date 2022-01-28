Addison Rae Keeps It Comfy After Pilates in Distressed Sweatshirt, Lounge Pants & Converse Sneakers

Addison Rae is a weekend mood. The “He’s All That” actress was spotted leaving Pilates class on Friday in Los Angeles wearing an extremely relatable outfit, deciding to end the week in comfort.

The social media personality stepped out in a Girls Girls Oversized Distressed Sweatshirt by R13. The screen-printed crewneck features R13’s signature grunge aesthetic and distressed details throughout the stonewashed fabric. The sweatshirt is currently available in acid black and retails for $450 on Nordstrom.com.

Addison Rae is seen in Los Angeles on Jan. 28, 2020. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA She tucked half of her top into her loose-fitting black pants. Rae’s pants included a wide leg and a drawstring, which she left undone. She pulled her blond and brunette locs back into a bun. The TikTok star accessorized her cozy ensemble with large square-framed sunglasses and a black handbag that she wore on her shoulder.

Addison Rae is seen in Los Angeles on Jan. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA On her feet, was a pair of Low-Top Converse Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers. The timeless silhouette is lightweight and durable, which helps to provide ultimate flexibility. The classic kicks also include the reimagined all star license plate and medial eyelets that enhance air flow. The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers retails for $55 on the shoe company’s website

As of lately, Rae has been showcasing a sporty-chic style. Earlier this month, she worked up a sweat in black baggy sweatpants and a black scoop neck sports bra. Brown camouflage-print spandex peeked out from her sweats. When it came down to the shoes, the social media personality wore white Club C 85 Reebok sneakers.

Rae’s latest footwear choices are no surprise as she loves to steps out in Nike Air Force 1s and New Balance sneakers. For formal events, you will likely catch her in stilettos, thong-toe heels and ankle-wrap designs from Mach & Mach, Giuseppe Zanotti, Versace and Le Silla.

Flip through the gallery to see some Addison Rae’s boldest looks over the years.

