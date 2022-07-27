×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Addison Rae Goes Workout-Chic in Sports Bra & Classic Reeboks for Pilates Class With Boyfriend Omer Fedi

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris

Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris

More Stories By Joli-Amour

View All
Addison Rae is seen leaving her pilates class
Addison Rae’s Best Looks
Addison Rae’s Best Looks
Addison Rae’s Best Looks
Addison Rae’s Best Looks
View Gallery 12 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Addison Rae left from her Pilates class in a new set of athleisure-wear today in Los Angeles.

For the workout, she went simple with her look and opted for a fashionable and functional round-necked sports bra. The sports bra had thick straps and covered the beginning of her waistline. Her midriff was exposed, as she wore a pair of burgundy track shorts with a white hemming.

Addison Rae is seen leaving her pilates class. 26 Jul 2022 Pictured: Addison Rae. Photo credit: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA881376_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Track shorts are versatile as they work for activities such as Pilates — as seen by Rae — but can also be worn as loungewear, pajamas, coverups at the beach and more.

She styled her hair in a standard low ponytail. The TikTok star chose against any jewelry, as her wrists and neck were empty of any adorned accessories. The “He’s All That” actress matched her manicure to her shorts with a dark red nail polish. She wore her Prada handbag over her shoulder. Using a small purse for gym activities is useful because it’ll carry only the essentials such as water, keys and other personal belongings.

Related

Kaley Cuoco's Boyfriend Jeans, Messy Hair & Nike Sneakers Solidify Her 'Cool Mom' Character for 'Role Play'

J.J. Watt Offers To Pay For Funeral Services After NFL Fan Tries To Sell His Reebok Sneakers To Cover Costs

Addison Rae Revives 'No-Pants' Trend in Oversized Tee & Colorblock Sandals With an Electric Blue Pedicure

Rae wore a pair of white socks with a two-striped design. She paired the socks with Reebok Classics. The off-white sneakers with a green trim aren’t the usual choice for athleisure, but they did mesh with the stylish look that Rae was going for. Reebok sneakers are loved for their versatility and simplistic cool edge that can tag along to any outfit. They’re also easily affordable as they’re sold in an arrange of marketplaces.

Addison Rae is seen leaving her pilates class. 26 Jul 2022 Pictured: Addison Rae. Photo credit: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA881376_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Walking next to Rae was her boyfriend Omer Fedi, who came with an opposing rocker style. The musician wore a black T-shirt with loose sweatpants. He finished his look off with a pair of slip-on sandals.

PHOTOS: See Addison Rae’s Boldest Looks Over the Years 

Slip into white leather sneakers with these options.

Puma Carina Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60

Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneaker, $75

Sam Edelman Ethyl Lace Up Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Ethyl Lace Up Sneaker, $100

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad