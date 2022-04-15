×
Addison Rae Styles Oversized Tee and Cozy Ugg Slippers After Workout

By Tara Larson
Addison Rae looked cool and casual in her latest outfit.

The TikTok star left her LA workout in a comfortable look. She wore a large black t-shirt with a Balenciaga logo across the front and white paint splatters. The red and yellow logo seemed to take inspiration from rock band logos of the ’80s. She also added a black Balenciaga baseball cap over her brunette mane. Rae added simple stud earrings as well as a white bag wore over her shoulder to her post-workout look.

Addison Rae in LA on April 14.
CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

The influencer kept the casual theme going with her footwear. She slipped into a pair of black fur-lined Ugg slippers as she left the gym. The Coquette style, which retails for $120, features rounded black uppers with a shearling lining. The pair streamlined Rae’s off-duty look, while also giving it a distinctly easygoing appearance.

A closer look at Addison’s shoes.
CREDIT: MEGA

Cozy slippers like Rae’s are a top choice for casual footwear, as they can be worn indoors or outdoors with off-duty ensembles. Most styles feature slip-on models with shearling accents or lining. In addition to the influencer, stars like Hailey Bieber, Hilary Duff and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have been seen in comfy slippers by Jimmy Choo, Prada and Fendi over the past few month.

Ugg’s Coquette slippers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Rae’s personal style is often casual, frequently including sweatpants, pajama pants and athleisure like leggings and sweatshirts. This nature extends to her footwear choices, which include Reebok, Nike and Converse sneakers. When dressing up, Rae can be spotted in colorful mules and pumps by brands like Kat Maconie, Saint Laurent and Roberto Cavalli. However, she’s no stranger to budget-friendly pairs, and has been seen in styles from affordable brands like Imagine by Vince Camuto and Aldo.

