Addison Rae Revives ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Oversized Tee & Colorblock Sandals With an Electric Blue Pedicure

Addison Rae has been known to favor sporting oversized tees with slip-on shoes. So, it was on-brand to see the influencer step out in a thigh-skimming, plain white T-shirt and slides with colorful crisscross straps.

Spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday, Rae’s sandals served as the star of her casual street style look. The eye-catching slides featuring puffy leather straps in bright blue, red, highlighter yellow and bubblegum pink were offset by black soles, which seamlessly coordinated with her handbag.

Addison Rae wearing an oversized white gym tee with slip-on sandals featuring puffy colorful straps. CREDIT: Getty

The look recalled the “no-pants” trend that influencers such as Ariana Grande, Bella Hadid, Olivia Culpo and countless more embraced ubiquitously on the streets throughout 2018. It made a brief revival last month in June with Chrissy Teigen and one month earlier in May with Sophie Turner.

Since rising to fame in recent years, the 21-year-old TikTok star has earned a reputation for turning bold looks on and off the red carpet, and attended her first-ever Met Gala in September 2021. Rae hit the star-studded fashion event in a show-stopping red vintage Tom Ford for Gucci gown from 2003.

Addison Rae is seen sporting a casual look while out and about in Los Angeles, Calif. on Thursday, July 21. CREDIT: Getty

Then, at the 2022 ball this past May, the social media sensation wore a shimmering custom halter dress courtesy of Michael Kors, which featured an open back. Meanwhile, in her day-to-day life, she trends toward colorful outfits like the kelly green hoodie and matching shorts she donned just the other day.

A closer look at Addison Rae’s eye-catching statement slides featuring puffer straps in different colors. CREDIT: Getty



