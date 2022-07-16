Addison Rae Leaves Pilates in Sleek Black Athleisure Look Highlighted by Miu Miu x New Balance Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

After a quick Pilates class Addison Rae was all smiles in a comfy athleisure set.

The social media sensation was seen leaving class in West Hollywood yesterday. Rae gained traction on the popular app TikTok where she continues to post dance videos to the platform’s most popular audio recordings. Rae tries her hand at trends, makes collaboration videos with other creators, and boogies all within videos that range from three minutes long to 10 seconds. The star has amassed over 88.4 million followers, and that number continues to grow by the day.

Addison Rae leaving pilates class in West Hollywood. CREDIT: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

An avid dancer and lover of music, it’s no wonder why Rae loves Pilates so much. The social media star wore a black sports bra paired with high-waisted black leggings. The set is seemingly breathable and easy to move in, perfect for an athletic class like the one Rae participated in. The dancer shrugged on a red, blue, white and orange zip-up with silver hardware and baggy sleeves, keeping things comfy after a good workout. Rae carried a cream shoulder bag with a baby blue and pink beaded charm attached to the strap, adding a touch of fun. The TikToker wore small silver hoops and a golden chain necklace with her name on it, accessorizing minimally.

Addison Rae leaving pilates class in Miu Miu x New Balance 574 sneakers in West Hollywood. CREDIT: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

The sporty outfit wasn’t complete without the perfect sneakers. Rae wore white and black striped socks, pairing them with chunky white collaborative Miu Miu x New Balance 574 sneakers. Pairs are available now via Miumiu.com for $950.

The addition of the sneakers transitions the outfit from the gym to the grocery store or a coffee shop, taking the athletic ensemble and making it more casual. The style of sneaker is popular with many young stars including fellow TikTok sensation and friend of Rae’s, Charli D’Amelio. While she is a master at making TikTok’s, it seems Rae is also just as good as putting together trendy outfits.

