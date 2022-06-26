Addison Rae Is Summery-Chic in Mini Dress and Khaki Cargo Vest at Kenzo Fashion Show

Addison Rae attended Kenzo’s Menswear Spring Summer 2023 fashion show on Sunday.

The TikTok star sat front row alongside Jaden Smith, Cruz Beckham, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake for the runway show, which showcased a selection of styles ranging from sailor clothes to preppy varsity essentials.

Addison Rae at Kenzo’s spring summer 2023 fashion show in Paris on June 26. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

To the star-studded event, Rae donned a square-neck mini dress with stripes made up of soft colors like sage green, light blue, white and pink. Over top of the ruched dress, Rae wore a tan cargo vest from Kenzo, further supporting the brand. The vest included a black flower detail as well as Kenzo’s logo. She also carried a gray floral ball bag with her. The bag included a top handle as well as a cross-body strap for multiple wears.

Addison Rae at Kenzo’s spring summer 2023 fashion show in Paris on June 26. CREDIT: Instagram/Addison Rae

For her shoes, the “He’s All That” actress wore a pair of classic Oxfords. Her burgundy pair featured black laces as well as black rubber soles. She added a pair of white tube socks to the shoes.

When it comes to fashion, Rae likes to keep it casual by stepping out in sweatpants, pajama pants, leggings and sweatshirts. As for footwear, she tends to gravitate towards sneakers from Nike, Reebok and Converse. For events, the social media personality loves colorful mules and pumps by Saint Laurent, Kat Maconie, Roberto Cavalli and other top brands.

