Addison Rae Gives Retro Skater Girl Energy In Cropped Hoodie, Striped Boy Shorts & Vans Old Skool Platforms

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Addison Rae continued her cozy style streak as she kicked off the week at a pilates class in Los Angeles today. The social media sensation stepped out in a retro skater style ensemble.

Rae’s outfit consisted of a cropped green hoodie that was outlined with white stitching and included zipper detailing. She paired the outerwear with tiny boy shorts that had yellow, white and orange stripes on the side.

Addison Rae heads into a pilates class in Los Angeles on July 18, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Addison Rae arrives at a Pilates class in Los Angeles on July 18, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Sticking to a chill vibe, the media personality parted her long brunette tresses on the side and accessorized with a white shoulder bag and a thin gold necklace. Completing Rae’s look was the Vans Old Skool Platform. The Old Skool Platform combines the classic side stripe skate shoe with sturdy canvas and suede uppers, re-enforced toecaps to withstand repeated wear, padded collars for support and flexibility, and a 25.44mm platform with signature rubber waffle outsoles.

Vans Old Skool Platform. CREDIT: Vans

Addison Rae heads to a pilates class in Los Angeles on July 18, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Rae gained traction on TikTok where she continues to post dance videos to the platform’s most popular audio recordings. She tries her hand at trends and makes collaboration videos with other users. The star has amassed over 88.4 million followers, and that number continues to grow by the day. When it comes to fashion, Rae has a casual aesthetic often stepping out in sweatpants, pajama pants, leggings and sweatshirts. As for footwear, she tends to gravitate towards sneakers from Nike, Reebok and Converse. For events, the social media personality loves colorful mules and pumps by Saint Laurent, Kat Maconie, Roberto Cavalli and other top brands.

Click through the gallery to see more of Addison Rae’s boldest style moments over the years.