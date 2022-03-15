Addison Rae Gets Edgy in Pirate-Style Corset, Flowy Skirt & Ankle Boots for Girls’ Night Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Addison Rae did grunge-glam while out with friends on Monday.

The TikTok star posted to her Instagram sharing a series of photos. For her night out, Rae wore a monochromatic outfit consisting of a black leather lace-up tank top and a black flowy midi skirt. Her top featured cutouts and her skirt had a pleated pattern. Rae added a simple necklace to her look, plus earrings and a black sequined Balenciaga bag.

The social media personality added more leather to her look with her shoes. She wore a pair of black leather boots with a heel reaching roughly 3 inches. The classic silhouette added more edge to the outfit without overpowering her top and skirt combination.

Rae’s outing came just days after her new Snapchat series, “Addison Rae Goes Home,” premiered on the social media platform. In the series, which premiered on Saturday, fans got to see Rae leaving her busy life in Los Angeles for her home in Lafayette, La., where she attempts to reconnect and revisit her roots.

When it comes to fashion, Rae likes to keep it casual by stepping out in sweatpants, pajama pants, leggings and sweatshirts. As for footwear, she tends to gravitate towards sneakers from Nike, Reebok and Converse. For events, the social media personality loves colorful mules and pumps by Saint Laurent, Kat Maconie, Roberto Cavalli and other top brands.

Click through the gallery to see more of Rae’s boldest style moments over the years.

