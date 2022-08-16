Addison Rae Chicly Strides In Thong Sandals & Bikini With Boyfriend on Vacation in Italy

Addison Rae was seen Tuesday wearing an effortless outfit for a leisurely summer stroll alongside her boyfriend Omer Fedi in Portofino, Italy.

Addison Rae and boyfriend Omer Fedi spotted Tuesday Aug. 16 in Portofino, Italy. CREDIT: Oliver Palombi / MEGA The TikTok star sported white flip flops as an easy slide-on for her Mediterranean vacation. The thong sandals had wide straps emblazoned with the Italian word “Splendido.”

Addison Rae’s “Splendido” thong sandals worn Tuesday Aug. 16 in Portofino, Italy. CREDIT: MEGA Rae wore a black sheer cover up over a stringy teal two-piece bikini. She carried a ’90s-inspired black mini bag, bright red tulle hat and a one-piece swimsuit, both nearly the same shade as her boyfriend’s fiery hair color.

Addison Rae seen on holiday in Portofino, Italy, on Aug. 16, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA Rae’s only other accessory was a camera that she used to take Polaroids, which she also shared with her 40 million followers.

The 21-year-old dancer typically opts for comfort in her casual style, whether she is leaving a quick pilates class or playfully recording her moves for TikTok.

Rae’s boyfriend, record producer Omer Fedi wore a lightweight oversized white shirt, dark-wash baggy cargo pants with frayed hems, white sneakers and black sunglasses.

