Addison Rae Chicly Strides In Thong Sandals & Bikini With Boyfriend on Vacation in Italy

By Dena Khalafallah
Addison Rae and her boyfriend Omer Fedi seen on holiday in Portofino
Addison Rae was seen Tuesday wearing an effortless outfit for a leisurely summer stroll alongside her boyfriend Omer Fedi in Portofino, Italy.

Addison Rae wears bikini and thong sandals and boy friend Omar Fadi spotted in Portofino. 16 Aug 2022 Pictured: Addison Rae,Omar Fadi. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA886999_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Addison Rae and boyfriend Omer Fedi spotted Tuesday Aug. 16 in Portofino, Italy.
CREDIT: Oliver Palombi / MEGA
The TikTok star sported white flip flops as an easy slide-on for her Mediterranean vacation. The thong sandals had wide straps emblazoned with the Italian word “Splendido.”

Addison Rae thong sandals and her boyfriend Omer Fedi seen on holiday in Portofino. Addison was seen showing off her enviable figure in a thong bikini. 16 Aug 2022 Pictured: Addison Rae and her boyfriend Omer Fedi seen on holiday in Portofino. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA886995_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Addison Rae’s “Splendido” thong sandals worn Tuesday Aug. 16 in Portofino, Italy.
CREDIT: MEGA
Rae wore a black sheer cover up over a stringy teal two-piece bikini. She carried a ’90s-inspired black mini bag, bright red tulle hat and a one-piece swimsuit, both nearly the same shade as her boyfriend’s fiery hair color.

Addison Rae wears chic bikini and thong sandals with and her boyfriend Omer Fedi seen on holiday in Portofino. Addison was seen showing off her enviable figure in a thong bikini. 16 Aug 2022 Pictured: Addison Rae and her boyfriend Omer Fedi seen on holiday in Portofino. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA886995_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Addison Rae seen on holiday in Portofino, Italy, on Aug. 16, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA
Rae’s only other accessory was a camera that she used to take Polaroids, which she also shared with her 40 million followers.

The 21-year-old dancer typically opts for comfort in her casual style, whether she is leaving a quick pilates class or playfully recording her moves for TikTok.

Rae’s boyfriend, record producer Omer Fedi wore a lightweight oversized white shirt, dark-wash baggy cargo pants with frayed hems, white sneakers and black sunglasses.

PHOTOS: The Chic Ways Celebrities Styled Bikinis With Sneakers, Stilettos & Boots

