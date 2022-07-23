Kim Kardashian Dons Casual Balenciaga Look for Dinner at Nobu

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian was seen in her go-to designer on Friday night as she went out to dinner at Malibu hotspot Nobu.

The Balenciaga campaign star and model donned a full look from the luxury label — this time going casual. The entrepreneur wore an oversized ringer soccer-inspired T-shirt, which emphasizes the brand’s staple black and white colors. The black tee featured a white neckline and white color blocks on the sleeves. Across the front was a small logo of the brand. Oversized T-shirts are always trending for their ability to be dressed down and up, and the way the sleeves pillow around the arms just has a simple coolness to it. She wore this t-shirt with a pair of black lounge pants. The fit of the pants had a baggier style with a stripe of white down the sides which isn’t usually seen on Kardashian, as she’s mostly wearing tightly fitted legging to sock boot combinations.

Her accessories were the winner of this look, as it upped the ante of this dressed-down attire. Yet, the casualness brought its own mystery to the celebrity. The Kardashians’ star was holding onto a small Hourglass bag from Balenciaga. Her other accessory included a circle-framed pair of dark sunglasses, as her blonde swished at her shoulders. Kardashian’s choice to go back to blonde was a statement in itself, as it adds an extra flair to her mostly dark-colored outfits. The blonde choice adds a light color to the brooding palette.

CREDIT: MEGA

Even though this Kardashian changed up her heavy-hitting style with more casualized outerwear— it wouldn’t be Kim Kardashian if she wasn’t wearing black pointy heels. Pointy heels have always been this influencer’s statement shoe, and to finish this look off with a contrasting detail would be a pair of black edgy heels. Straight leg pants with a baggier touch and heels bring upon this edgy but still feminine style.