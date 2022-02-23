How to Watch the 2022 SAG Awards

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on Sunday, February 27th at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PST and will air live on TNT and TBS. For the first time in the show’s history, it will also be put onto HBO Max the following day for anyone who missed the action or simply wants to relive it.

Some of the heavy hitters on display this year include Oscar Issac and Michael Keaton in the “Outstanding Performance By a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series” category and Elle Fanning and Juno Temple for “Outstanding Performance By a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.” Many eyes will be on 2021’s biggest show, “Squid Game,” which was nominated for two acting awards as well as “Best Ensemble Cast for a Drama Series,” the first-ever foreign language show to be nominated in the latter category.

Shows like “Ted Lasso,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Squid Game,” and “Yellowstone” look to take home the night’s top awards, while movies including “House of Gucci,” “Don’t Look Up,” and “Dune” hope for ensemble victories for their respective films. Will Smith is also in the running for his very first SAG statue for his performance in “King Richard.”

Who are the hosts?

No host has been announced for the 2022 ceremony. The show hasn’t had an official host since 2020 when Eugene Levy and Dan Levy opened and closed the presentation.

Who are some of the nominees?

Actress, Helen Miren, who has won five SAG Awards from her thirteen nods, will receive the prestigious honor. Her work runs the gamut of characters from a not-so-retired CIA super-killer and a ruthless Russian spy handler to a Hungarian cleaning lady and the most exquisite Elizabeth II. Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo are the first nominees to be recognized for the same role in the same year for their turns as Aretha Franklin in “Respect” and “Genius: Aretha.”