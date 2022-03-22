Here’s How to Watch Oscars Red Carpet Live Stream Free

Outstanding achievements in film will be honored at the 94th Academy Awards, airing Sunday, March 27 live on ABC with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes serving as hosts after two consecutive years without someone holding the post.

There’s no doubt the Oscars ceremony will attract boldface names in stunning frocks and footwear on the red carpet. And during the program, you can look forward to tributes to “The Godfather” and the “James Bond” films to mark their respective anniversaries. There will also be live performances by Beyonce, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Reba McEntire and Sebastian Yatra.

Join the Academy, @dnice, and our host Shawn Finnie for an #Oscars Club Quarantine pre-party on IG Live TONIGHT, with special guests, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. PDT. pic.twitter.com/yc8PGF4ptQ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 18, 2022

Here’s what you need to know about Sunday.

How Can I Stream the Red Carpet Coverage?

ABC will have two “On the Red Carpet Live! Countdown to the Oscars” pre-shows at 1 p.m. ET on the network and 4:30 p.m. ET on the ABC News Live streaming service. You can also catch E!’s Oscars pre-show at 2 p.m. ET and the arrivals after that on “E! Live from the Red Carpet” at 5 p.m. ET. The Academy will livestream a pre-party with D-Nice from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT on IG Live.

Who is Nominated?

This year, the Best Actress nominees include Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Olivia Colman for “The Lost Daughter,” Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos,” Penélope Cruz for “Parallel Mothers” and Kristen Stewart for “Spencer.”

Meanwhile, the Best Actor nominees include Javier Bardem for “Being the Ricardos,” Benedict Cumberbatch for “The Power of the Dog,” Andrew Garfield for ‘tick, tick…BOOM!,” Denzel Washington for “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and Will Smith for “King Richard.” You can view the rest of the nominees here.

Who Will Be Presenting?

DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, Lady Gaga, Tiffany Haddish, Tony Hawk, Bill Murray, Elliot Page, Kelly Slater and Shaun White will all take the stage to present at the iconic ceremony on Sunday.

How Can I Stream the Show?

The Oscars will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC but if you don’t have cable, no worries. You can also watch via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. YouTube TV includes a three-day free trial while Fubo TV and Hulu+ Live TV offer seven-day free trials.

See Oscars fashion through the years.