How to Watch the 2022 NAACP Image Awards

The 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards will broadcast live on Saturday, February 26th at 8 p.m. ET on BET. Internationally, the show will air on BET Africa at 20:00 CAT on February 27, followed by BET France on March 2 at 8:45 pm CEST. The show will also be available to watch on My5 and Sky On-Demand in the UK beginning March 1.

The ceremony will follow a virtual event that has been taking place this week. The Image Awards’ non-televised awards are being handed out during five virtual ceremonies to stretch across the week starting Feb. 21, leading up to the live telecast for the top categories. The Monday-Friday virtual ceremonies are live-streamed via the Image Awards’ YouTube channel and NAACPImageAwards.net.

The live event will include a red carpet and a special performance by Mary J. Blige. The annual event is set to be a star-studded affair with presenters like Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Michael Strahan, Morgan Freeman, Paula Patton, Questlove, Simu Liu, Tiffany Haddish, Zendaya, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, and NAACP Board Chairman Leon W. Russell.

Who are the hosts?

Anthony Anderson will host the live event. This marks his eighth consecutive year hosting the NAACP Image Awards ceremony.

Who are some of the nominees?

The 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards will award four recipients — Samuel L. Jackson will be presented with the NAACP Chairman’s Award. Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project, will receive the Social Justice Impact Award. Scot X. Esdaile will receive the Activist of the Year award and Channing Hill will receive the Youth Activist of the Year award.