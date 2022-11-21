Tinashe Matches Dove Cameron in Marc Jacobs Bustier With Towering 7-Inch Platforms at AMAs Red Carpet 2022

Tinashe towered over the crowd at the 2022 American Music Awards tonight. The singer arrived in a Marc Jacobs outfit, matching Dove Cameron on the red carpet.

Tinashe wore a look from Marc Jacobs’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The singer’s outfit consisted of a cropped white canvas bustier paired with a black, low-rise long skirt featuring a high-back slit, and black opera gloves.

Tinashe attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for dcp

Cameron also wore a look from Marc Jacobs’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Her ensemble featured the same white bustier top. She also paired it with leather gloves but added a dramatic black skirt to complete her outfit.

Dove Cameron attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for dcp

Tinashe styled her ensemble with her hair in Bantu knots and added in a rosy-cheeked complexion, a nude-toned lip gloss, and baby-blue eyeshadow peeking out from the edge of her glasses.

The “Faded Love” singer accessorized the look with a pair of rectangular black-and-white sunglasses emblazoned with the Marc Jacobs logo.