Tinashe Matches Dove Cameron in Marc Jacobs Bustier With Towering 7-Inch Platforms at AMAs Red Carpet 2022

Tinashe towered over the crowd at the 2022 American Music Awards tonight. The singer arrived in a Marc Jacobs outfit, matching Dove Cameron on the red carpet.
Tinashe wore a look from Marc Jacobs’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The singer’s outfit consisted of a cropped white canvas bustier paired with a black, low-rise long skirt featuring a high-back slit, and black opera gloves.
Cameron also wore a look from Marc Jacobs’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Her ensemble featured the same white bustier top. She also paired it with leather gloves but added a dramatic black skirt to complete her outfit.
Tinashe styled her ensemble with her hair in Bantu knots and added in a rosy-cheeked complexion, a nude-toned lip gloss, and baby-blue eyeshadow peeking out from the edge of her glasses.
The “Faded Love” singer accessorized the look with a pair of rectangular black-and-white sunglasses emblazoned with the Marc Jacobs logo.
The focal point of Tinashe’s entire look was her black leather platform shoes. The slit of Tinashe’s skirt revealed a rocker-worthy pair of Mary Jane pumps featuring a 7-inch heel with an already high platform, five thin straps, and a rounded-out square toe.
The AMAs honor the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.
