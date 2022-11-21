Pink Pays Tribute to Olivia Newton-John in Feathery Dress & Hidden Heels at AMAs 2022

Pink performed a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John at the 2022 American Music Awards tonight in Los Angeles. The singer lighted up the Microsoft Theater in a feathery gown.

The performance saw the singer clad in a baby pink dress with a sheer angular neckline. The dramatic style was embellished with shining crystals set in rows followed by tufts of pink feathers that lined the hem of the dress and the sleeves.

Pink performs onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for dcp

Pink added accessories to the sparkling garment, adorning her fingers and ears with silver bedazzled bracelets and stacked earrings to match. The songwriter wore her iconic white blond pixie cut quaffed up, keeping the sides short for a punk rock feel.

Although her shoes were not visible thanks to her lengthy dress, Pink likely wore stiletto sandals to elevate her whimsical look.

Pink performs onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for dcp

This was Pink’s second on-stage look tonight. Her first on-stage ensemble saw the star in a pair of crystal fishnet tights beneath a set of heavily distressed denim hot pants in hues of pink, yellow and blue with a studded back. This was layered with a hot pink crystal-covered bodysuit and sparkling Vivienne Westwood belt, creating an eclectically bold ensemble. She completed the look in a set of roller skates.

Pink performs ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ onstage at the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

The AMAs honors the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.

