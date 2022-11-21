Pink Impressively Performs in Roller Skates, Hot Pants & Teddybear Sleeves on AMAs 2022 Stage

Pink brought retro style to the 2022 American Music Awards for her performance of “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.”

While onstage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater tonight, the musician danced and sang her latest song in an outfit directly inspired from its music video and single cover art. For the occasion, Pink wore a pair of crystal fishnet tights beneath a set of heavily distressed denim hot pants in hues of pink, yellow and blue with a studded back. This was layered with a hot pink crystal-covered bodysuit and sparkling Vivienne Westwood belt, creating an eclectically bold ensemble.

Pink performs ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ onstage at the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Finishing Pink’s attire were layered gold and colorfully beaded earrings and necklaces, as well as a blue and white letterman jacket with sleeves covered in miniature pink teddy bears.

Related Niecy Nash Does Red Carpet Glamour With Her Wife Jessica Betts in Colorful Suit at American Music Awards 2022 Karrueche Tran Brings Dramatic Style in Sculpted Christian Siriano Dress to AMAs Red Carpet 2022 Cardi B Pops in Blue Cargo Pants, Leather Gloves & Boots for 'Tomorrow 2' Performance on AMAs 2022 Stage With GloRilla

When it came to shoes, Pink opted to stay mobile in a set of roller skates. The “Truth About Love” singer’s pair included lace-up uppers in a rosy pink hue, complete with closed toes worn over white socks. Pink, blue and yellow fluffy pom-pom accents topped each shoe, which was finished with clear light-up wheels for a whimsical and optimistic finish.

Pink performs ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ onstage at the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Pink performs ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ onstage at the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

The AMAs honor the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.



PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2022 AMAs.