Olivia Rodrigo Gives Memorable Grammy Awards Performance in White Dress, Fishnets and Platform Combat Boots

Olivia Rodrigo had quite the night at the Grammy Awards.

The “Sour” musician made her Grammy Awards debut on Sunday evening in Las Vegas. She hit the stage at the award show to perform her hit “Driver’s License” after winning the award for Best Pop Performance for the same song. She also accepted the award for Best New Artist after giving her emotional performance.

Rodrigo performing “Driver’s License” at the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3. CREDIT: Christopher Polk

Rodrigo wore a white mini dress from Givenchy while performing. Her dress featured a semi-sheer bodice and layered tulle on the skirt. She added a black choker necklace as well as a longer style. She also wore black fishnet tights underneath her dress.

A closer look at Rodrigo’s boots. CREDIT: Christopher Polk

The “Brutal” singer added more grunge to her look with her footwear. She donned a pair of black platform combat boots. Her boots included black laces and a hefty platform, adding at least 2 inches in height. True to Rodrigo’s style, this outfit perfectly captured girly-grunge.

Rodrigo performing “Driver’s License” at the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3. CREDIT: Christopher Polk

The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more.

