Lameka Fox Slips On Netted Mules With Jessica Rich on the Red Carpet at FN Achievement Awards 2022

Fashion model Lameka Fox pulled up to the FN Achievement Awards, also known as the “Shoe Oscars,” dressed to impress on Nov. 30 in New York.

Lameka Fox attends the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on Nov. 30 in New York City. CREDIT: Footwear News via Getty Images

The star got all dolled up in a bustier top complete with buttons, dramatic lapels and a halter neckline that she coupled with a low-rise silk blended maxi skirt.

Fox found that a dainty necklace, small rings and a pair of dangling earrings were the ideal fit. To showcase her striking features, she pulled her hair back and went the minimalist route by selecting a simple ombre glossy lip with dewy makeup.

Most importantly, Fox selected a seductive pair of stiletto heels to align with the rest of the look. The choice was a bit innovative as this style was designed with a netted material and offers the effervescent mule silhouette.

Fox posed with footwear game-changer Jessica Rich, who was honored with the Emerging Talent award.

Off-duty, the model gravitates towards more casual styles like Nike Dunks, All-Star Converse and Nike Air Force 1s, but she’s no stranger to a pair of pumps.

This is the latest iteration of Fox’s memorable looks with her expanding notoriety as a rising fashion star. As an IMG model, she has covered magazines like InStyle and walked for designers like Virgil Abloh and Louis Vuitton.

For 36 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans. The 2022 event is supported by presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Caleres, FDRA, Merrell, Vibram and Volumental.

