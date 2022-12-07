Kyle Richards Gets Height Boost in Chunky Saint Laurent Platforms & Little Black Dress at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Kyle Richards, who is nominated for Reality Star of the Year, dazzled on the red carpet on Tuesday in Santa Monica, Calif., at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star served in head-to-toe black, with a diamond statement necklace.

Kyle Richards arrives for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6, 2022. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

While hitting the red carpet, the actress and socialite put a fierce spin on the classic little black dress with a strapless feather bustier and leather bodice mini by Lamarque. She let the stylish ensemble speak for itself with minimal jewelry, wearing a dazzling diamond tennis neckless.

When it came to footwear, Richards wowed in open-toed black Saint Laurent platforms, totaling at least 4 inches in height with a thin ankle strap adding to the stunning drama of her mini dress.

The People’s Choice Awards recognizes figures across the entertainment industry, who are voted for online by the public. Hosted by Kenan Thompson at Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, the 2022 nominees feature stars including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and Keke Palmer. Notable honorees include Ryan Reynolds (People’s Icon Award), Lizzo (People’s Champion Award) and Shania Twain (Music Icon Award). Twain and Lauren Spencer-Smith will also perform during the ceremony.

