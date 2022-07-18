Michael Kors, Elvis Presley, Christian Siriano and More Will Be Honored at FGI’s 2022 Night of Stars

Fashion Group International (FGI)’s Night of Stars is returning for another dazzling soirée this fall — with a star-studded lineup of honorees to match. The nonprofit’s annual gala awards innovators in the fashion and beauty industries, and this year’s 38th annual soirée at Cipriani South Street will be no exception.

Fittingly, the 2022 “Artists and Icons”-themed event will honor both. The evening’s top honor, the Superstar Award, will be bestowed to fashion designer Michael Kors. Meanwhile, Christian Siriano will be given the Fashion Star trophy, while the Humanitarian Award will go to Prabal Gurung. Rounding out the fashion set is LoveShackFancy, which will earn the Retail Award. The occasion will also bring honors to the beauty world, with Sharon Chuter taking home the Beauty Award for UOMA Beauty and Firmenich bestowed with the Sustainability Award.

Michael Kors and Sigourney Weaver at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Meanwhile, stars in the entertainment world will be recognized for their achievements as well. None other than Dionne Warwick will be awarded the Trailblazer Award. Meanwhile, in a blast from the past, the late Elvis Presley will be posthumously given the Fashion Oracle award — which seems especially fitting, given the fanfare around Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” and numerous fashion collections tapping the legendary musician for inspiration in the free-spirited new age of menswear.

Jasmine Sanders, Tommy Hilfiger, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger and Karolina Kurkova attend FGI’s 2021 Night of Stars at Cipriani South Street in New York City on October 13, 2021. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

The Awards themselves are renowned for their celebration of remarkable groundbreakers in the fashion industry, which have previously included Marc Jacobs, Tommy Hilfiger, Diane von Furstenberg, Olivier Rousteing and Marc Jacobs.

“From the beginning, Fashion Group International has always nurtured and celebrated professional excellence and outstanding achievement in our field,” remarked Maryanne Grisz, FGI’s CEO and president, in a statement. “It is our honor to gather our peers, members, and supporters to recognize this year’s FGI Night of Stars honorees, each a stand-out artist and an icon using their platform to create, to inspire, and to effect change.”

Law Roach attends FGI’s 2021 Night of Stars at Cipriani South Street in New York City on October 13, 2021. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Fashion Group Interational’s 2022 Night of Stars Gala will take place on October 13 at Cipriani South Street in New York City. The event’s proceeds will support the nonprofit’s goals to connect and uplift those in fashion and beauty industries through business resources, mentorship programs, philanthropy and more. You can buy tickets now on the organization’s website.

