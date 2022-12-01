Dua Lipa Commands the ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Puma Cell Dome King Sneakers at FN Achievement Awards 2022 for Collection of the Year Award With Billy Wash

Dua Lipa and Billy Walsh will be honored with the Collection of the Year award at the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards in New York City tonight. With a barrage of camera flashes, Lipa’s look set the red carpet on fire when she arrived in a black cutout dress worn overtop a dark blue coat with an embossed finish.

Dua Lipa attends the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 30, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Footwear News via Getty Images

The “Physical” songstress slicked her dark locks back, braiding them back for a sleek appearance and adorned her ears with mini Rainbow K hoops. Her makeup reflected the blue tones in her outfit, the hue smoked out on her eyelids.

As for footwear, Lipa repped her sneaker collaboration with Puma, the “Cell Dome Kings,” in black with red accents emblazoned with the brand’s logo on the tongue.

Lipa is known for having a fashion-forward sartorial sense. She tends to stick to garments and pieces that have a futuristic feel that aligns with her funky aesthetic. When it comes to footwear, the performer tends to gravitate towards bright and retro styles from Mach & Mach, Bottega Veneta and Prada. When she’s off-duty you will likely catch her in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko.

The singer has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having made her runway debut walking in a show for the Italian luxury label Versace. She has also starred in campaigns for brands like Pepe Jeans.

For 36 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards — often called the “Shoe Oscars” — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans. The 2022 event is supported by presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Caleres, FDRA, Merrell, Vibram and Volumental.

