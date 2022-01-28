Costume Designers Guild Awards Announce Nominees for the 24th Annual Award Show

The Costume Designer Guild Awards announced the nominees for the 24th annual award show yesterday. The CDGAs celebrate excellence in film, television and short-form costume design. The award show will be live on Wednesday, March 9, at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, Calif. Nominees includes designers from hit shows and movies like “The Handmaid’s Tales: Nightshade,” “House of Gucci” and “Emily in Paris” The award show is sponsored by Westfield Century City and produced by NVE Experience Agency. This year’s host, presenters and honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.

Below is a listing of the nominees for the 24th Costume Designer Guild Awards.

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Dune – Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan

The Green Knight – Malgosia Turzanska

The Matrix Resurrections – Lindsay Pugh

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Kym Barrett

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Sanja M. Hays

The Suicide Squad – Judianna Makovsky

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Coming 2 America – Ruth E. Carter

Don’t Look Up – Susan Matheson

In The Heights – Mitchell Travers

No Time to Die – Suttirat Anne Larlarb

Zola – Derica Cole Washington

Excellence in Period Film

Cruella – Jenny Beavan

Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini & Jacqueline Durran (For Roxanne)

House of Gucci – Janty Yates

Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira

West Side Story – Paul Tazewell

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1 – Shawna Trpcic

The Handmaid’s Tale: Nightshade – Debra Hanson

Loki: Journey into Mystery – Christine Wada

What We Do in the Shadows: Gail – Laura Montgomery

The Witcher: Family – Lucinda Wright

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Emily in Paris: French Revolution – Patricia Field & Marylin Fitoussi

Euphoria: F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob – Heidi Bivens

Hacks: Pilot – Kathleen Felix-Hager

Mare of Easttown: Miss Ladyhawk Herself – Meghan Kasperlik

Squid Game: VIPS – Cho Sang-kyung

Excellence in Period Television

The Great: Seven Days – Sharon Long

Halston: Becoming

Halston – Jeriana San Juan

The Underground Railroad: Chapter 8: Indiana Autumn – Caroline Eselin-Schaefer

WandaVision: Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience – Mayes C. Rubeo

What We Do in the Shadows: The Wellness Centre – Laura Montgomery

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Annie Live! – Emilio Sosa

Dancing with the Stars: Semi-Finals – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

The Late Late Show with James Corden: Crosswalk Cinderella – Lauren Shapiro

The Masked Singer: 2 Night Season Premiere, Part 2: Back to School – Marina Toybina & Gabrielle Letamendi

Saturday Night Live: Rami Malek / Young Thug – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

Excellence in Short Form Design

The Bold Type: “Cruella” (Commercial) – Mandi Line

Cadillac: Edgar Scissorhands ft. Timothée Chalamet, “Hands Free” (Commercial) – Melissa DesRosiers

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” (Music Video) – Ami Goodheart

Snoop Dogg’s Triller: Fight Club “We’re Bringing Boxing Back” (Commercial) – Dawn Ritz

Swarovski: “Welcome to Wonderlab” (Commercial) – B. Åkerlund