Aurora James, Stuart Vevers, Telfar Clemens Nab CFDA Accessory Award Nominations

Aurora James and Stuart Vevers are among the nominees for the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards, which will be held in New York at Cipriani South Street on Nov. 7.

James, the Brother Vellies designer and 15 Percent Pledge founder who was named FNAA’s Person of the Year in 2020, and Coach creative director Vevers, received nods in the Accessory Designer of the Year category.

The designers are in good company. Brandon Blackwood, Raul Lopez for Luar, and Telfar Clemens for Telfar, are also in the running for the award.

New to the awards lineup this year, the CFDA has introduced a Stylist Award, which will be given to Law Roach. The superstar stylist won a 2021 FNAA for Style Influencer of the Year. In addition, the CFDA’s Board of Trustee’s Award will posthumously be given to Virgil Abloh to honor the late designer’s contribution to global fashion.

This year’s event will also mark the CFDA’s 60th anniversary. The fashion organization said the event this year will be co-hosted by CFDA members Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough. And to honor this year’s anniversary, the CFDA is adding a one-time Special Anniversary Award, which goes to longtime CFDA member Jeffrey Banks.

“The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards will celebrate not just honor American fashion’s best and brightest talents, but also the CFDA’s 60th anniversary milestone,” CFDA CEO Steven Kolb said in a statement. “This year’s nominees reflect the renewed excitement around American fashion generated by designers who are redefining the future of our industry.”

Below, the full list of honorees and nominated designers. The event is supported by Amazon Fashion.

American Womenswear Designer of the Year: Catherine Holstein for Khaite, Christopher John Rogers, Gabriela Hearst, LaQuan Smith, and Peter Do.

American Menswear Designer of the Year: Emily Bode Aujla for Bode, Jerry Lorenzo for Fear of God, Mike Amiri for Amiri, Thom Browne for Thom Browne New York, and Willy Chavarria.

American Accessory Designer of the Year: Aurora James for Brother Vellies, Brandon Blackwood, Raul Lopez for Luar, Stuart Vevers for Coach, and Telfar Clemens for Telfar.

American Emerging Designer of the Year: Bach Mai, Carly Mark for Puppets and Puppets, Colm Dillane for KidSuper, Elena Velez, and Lauren Harwell Godfrey for Harwell Godfrey.

Board of Trustee’s Award: Virgil Abloh, in honor the late designer’s contribution to global fashion.

Fashion Icon Award: Lenny Kravitz.

Positive Social Influence Award: Slaysians from the The House of Slay featuring Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Phillip Lim, Tina Leung, and Ezra William.

The Founder’s Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert: Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu Curator in Charge, The Costume Institute at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Laurie Lynn Stark and Richard Stark of Chrome Hearts.

The Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard: Patti Wilson.

The Environmental Sustainability Award: The United Nations, accepted by Ms. Amina J. Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General.

Stylist Award: Law Roach.

Special Anniversary Award: Jeffrey Banks.

More awards will be announced later.