Carrie Underwood Goes Barefoot in Sparkling Bodysuit for Aerial Performance of ‘Crazy Angels’ on AMAs 2022 Stage

Carrie Underwood was flying above the 2022 American Music Awards stage tonight.

The singer, who was nominated for Best Country Album and Best Female-Country awards, wore an off-the-shoulder blue bodysuit for her performance of “Crazy Angels,” off of her album “Denim & Rhinestones” — part of which she performed mid-air. The pink, blue, black, and white bodysuit featured crystal embellishments, making her sparkle even more.

Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Carrie Underwood performing in bold bodysuit and boots during the 2022 American Music Awards. CREDIT: Getty Images

To have better traction for her aerial performance, Underwood went barefoot. However, the singer attended the event wearing a set of blush pink sandals with sparkling crystals.

Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Underwood is no stranger to the AMAs, having won her first award for New Artist of the Year in 2006. In 2021, Underwood brought home an award for the Favorite Female Country Artist category, to a total of 17 AMAs to her name, making her one of the show’s most-winning artists.

The AMAs honors the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.

