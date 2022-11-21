Cardi B Pops in Blue Cargo Pants, Leather Gloves & Boots for ‘Tomorrow 2’ Performance on AMAs 2022 Stage With GloRilla

Cardi B took the 2022 American Music Awards stage tonight. The rapper performed “Tomorrow 2” with rising superstar GloRilla, in a head-to-toe monochromatic look.

Wearing all blue, Cardi B donned a leather corseted bodice with matching cargo pants and textured gloves with bold pockets that rose up to her elbows. Her longtime stylist Kollin Carter is responsible for her looks, and the look from this performance can be added to the list.

Cardi B and GloRilla perform onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Staying true to her style, she wore extra long nails in a contrasting color for an extra pop. She also remained consistent with the old-school hip-hop theme, wearing a classic 90’s hairstyle made up of a twisted petal waterfall and a dramatic swoop styled by celebrity hairstylist Tokyo Stylez.

As for shoes, the “Up” singer’s block heel boots created the perfect illusion as they seamlessly coordinated with the cargo pants. Block heels are more than a summer trend since it’s the most practical out of all of the styles. Cardi is known to throw on a pair of sky-high heels, but this performance called for something more comfortable as she danced around on stage to her hit song.

Cardi B and GloRilla perform onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The AMAs honor the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.

