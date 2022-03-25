Billy Porter Pops in Pink Sleeveless Suit With Metallic Reptilian Shoes for iHeartRadio Music Awards

Billy Porter steps into spring in a bright way for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The star-studded event took place in Los Angeles on Monday and honored Jennifer Lopez with the iHeartRadio Icon Award.

When it comes to Porter’s outfit, he elected to go vibrant in a hot pink sleeveless suit. The vest had a slight boxy disposition and incorporated an inward wrap that buttoned up on the outside.

Billy Porter at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

For accessories, Porter wore a few silver and diamond necklaces layered around his neck, and he also had climber earrings and elaborate cuffs adorning his ears. Porter chose to go bold with a dramatic smoky eye and winged eyeliner.

The “Pose” actor slipped on a pair of reptilian silver dress shoes. The footwear sparkled in the light due to their metallic leather uppers and tied his look together seamlessly.

Billy Porter at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 2022 iHeart Radio Music Awards, which honors the most-played stars on iHeart Radio’s stations and app, were held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. This year’s event, hosted by LL Cool J, awarded the annual Icon Award to Jennifer Lopez, who also performed her songs “Get Right” and “On My Way.” Additional performances included Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Jason Aldean, Billy Porter and Maneskin. The event’s top awards were given to Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and Lil Nas X, among others. Attendees included stars across music, movies and TV, including Avril Lavigne, Willow Smith, Nicole Scherzinger, Taylor Momsen and Kelly Rowland.

In 2021, Porter collaborated with Jimmy Choo to create a collaborative Pride collection that encompassed gender-neutral footwear, including animal-print booties, vibrant pumps and structured booties.

