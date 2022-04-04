×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Billie Eillish Honors the Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins With Grammy Awards Performance T-Shirt

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
CP_B4527-2
Grammy Awards Red Carpet
Grammy Awards Red Carpet
Grammy Awards Red Carpet
Grammy Awards Red Carpet
View Gallery 64 Images

Billie Eillish honored a fellow musician in her Grammy Awards performance for hit song “Happier Than Ever.”

The Academy Award-winning musician performed at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas. The singer was up for seven nominations at the award show, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for “Happier Than Ever.” She performed the track during the event.

billie eillish, finneas, grammy awards 2022, foo fighters, happier than ever, performance, r13 sneakers, high top, tshirt, black pants
Eillish performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk

Eillish hit the stage wearing a tee in tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The oversized black tee featured a photo of Hawkins on the front. The “No Time to Die” singer paired the top with baggy black jeans as she gave her explosive performance alongside her brother, Finneas.

billie eillish, finneas, grammy awards 2022, foo fighters, happier than ever, performance, r13 sneakers, high top, tshirt, black pants
Eillish and Finneas performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk

Eillish wore a casual pair of R13 platform sneakers with her stage outfit. White laces completed the pair, giving Eilish’s outfit a relaxed and easygoing nature. The ultra-chunky platform style is made of canvas and features a zipper at the back for easy on and off. Eillish has been known to wear this exact style in the past.

billie eillish, finneas, grammy awards 2022, foo fighters, happier than ever, performance, r13 sneakers, high top, tshirt, black pants
A closer look at Eillish’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk

The 2022 Grammy Awards aired tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more. 

Click to see the star-studded red carpet ahead of the 2022 Grammy Awards here.

uin Sponsored By uin Footwear

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad